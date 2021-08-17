Fairfield News: Stolen Car Hits Cop Car-Gets Captured

2021-08-17@1:01pm–#Fairfield CT– A Stratford Police car was following a stolen Lexus on I-95 southbound when they lost sight of the car at exit 26. The car got off in Fairfield, police successfully flatten one of the tires with a spike strip. The car turned onto the dead-end part of Halley Avenue when the car turned around and hit a parked car and a police car. The car turned onto Kings Highway then onto I-95 southbound when it pulled over near exit 23 and surrendered. A man (driver) and a woman were taken into custody.