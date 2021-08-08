Fire in Fairfield

2021-08-07@9:20pm–#Fairfield CT– Fairfield Emergency Communications received a call for a smell of gas or some other type of odor at 15 Shoreham Terrace. Quickly, the received another call that the 2nd floor window had been blown out. A short time later firefighters called for a full structure fire assignment. Within fifteen minutes they had the scene under control with one hand line in operation. There were no reported injuries and the fire marshal is on scene investigating the cause of the fire.