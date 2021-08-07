Bridgeport Police Looks For Man With A Gun

2021-08-07@1:40pm–#Bridgeport CT– I had a number of viewers contact me about a large police presence and a cop with a bloodied fact at East Main and Berkshire Avenue. They even chased him into a viewer’s backyard who was frightened and reached out to me. I contacted police who responded at 4:19pm: “At approximately 1400hrs, BPD was attempting to take into custody a party with a possible firearm. A foot pursuit ensued and is currently still active at this time. Once a final police report is approved we will provide additional information.