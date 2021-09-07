Fairfield News: Wild Yutes

#Fairfield CT–

2021-09-03@9:15PM– Police were called to the 1400 block of South Pine Road after an intoxicated teen required medical assistance. On arrival it was determined a group of juveniles had been drinking in the home without the parents knowledge. One child was transported to the hospital and the others turned over to their parents.

2021-09-04@10:15pm– A vehicle crashed into trees/bushes on Old Dam Road. Witnesses told police that two males initially fled the scene but then returned. A juvenile had taken the vehicle without permission and was charged accordingly and turned over to a parent.

