Stratford News: Latin Music Festival

STRATFORD – The Town of Stratford and the Stratford Hispanic Heritage Committee announce the 16th annual Latin Music Festival, sponsored by Paradise Pizza. The popular event is scheduled for Sunday, September 12th from 12pm to 6pm, with a rain date of September 19th. The event will take place on Paradise Green.

This celebration of Latin culture will showcase performances by notable Latin bands and professional folkloric dance groups. The festival will feature over a dozen vendors, including food trucks, arts and crafts booths and community organizations. Additionally, the Griffin Hospital vaccination van will be on hand to round out the event.

“The Latin Music Festival encourages us to celebrate Hispanic heritage, while recognizing all the wonderful contributions the Latin community has shared not only with Stratford, but on a global platform,” said Mayor Laura R. Hoydick. “We are lucky to host such a unique event in Town. I invite all Stratford residents to enjoy the sounds and flavors of the Latin Music Festival.”

The Stratford Hispanic Heritage Committee was founded in 2005 by Gladys A. Ramos and Olga Pena. Gladys Ramos shares, “September marks Hispanic Heritage Month. This year the theme is ‘Esperanza: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Hope’. The theme inspires us to celebrate our past and reflect on how great our tomorrows can be if we hold onto resiliency and hope. We are proud to bring this festival to Stratford, reminding our community that we are stronger together.”

The Latin Music Festival was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Event organizers are taking extra care to follow current COVID-19 safety protocols. Extra space will be left between vendor booths and guests are asked to practice social distancing, per CDC guidelines. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the event.

The Latin Music Festival is part of the Celebrate Stratford collection of events. For more information, visit www.hispanicheritageofstratford.com or www.CelebrateStratford.com.