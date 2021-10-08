Harassments Charges Threatened To My Press Inquiries

#Bridgeport CT– In an exchange of e-mails regarding “Calls of Significance” and procedures Director of Emergency Communications Scott Appley said “I am asking you to maintain some professionalism when emailing me if this continues we will have it investigated as harassment ” .

In previous e-mails I asked why we have to pursue calls when we don’t have to with other towns. In part of his reply he said calls of significance is posted to social media which I showed him and you that is not the case. He then said he added us to Veoci Media reports which are usually hit and run calls. I’ve pursed why assualt with deadly weapon calls are rarely posted and there are various excuses –if I get a reply at all.

In an email I wrote”YOU are the one stating “calls are posted to social media” and I was just pointing out that you don’t. I’m sure the other media sources will say this only happens in Bridgeport. Not Fairfield, not Stratford or Norwalk. These smaller towns are professional enough to bring the information willingly, often without us having to ask”.

Scott Appleby replied “Unfortunately they don’t and we have a tremendous collaborative partnership with them at this time. I am asking you to maintain some professionalism when emailing me if this continues we will have it investigated as harassment”.

Scott Appleby is like I said, the Director of Emergency Communications. NOT a Public Affairs Officer. Mayor Ganim’s office has THREE communications people working for his office. When Ganim came back to office after his prison sentence he had appointed a communications manager that only lasted a short period of time but did not last long and has never replaced. Mayor Ganim has set up a panel to review how the money from the American Rescue Plan Act should be spend. May I recommend a professional Public Affairs Officer for the city’s largest city and police department.

I’ve asked a number of times to have a coffee and private conversation but he has turned me down twice I have emails backing this up. Its also the same reason why I won’t take Mayor Ganim’s Communications Manager Rowena White phone calls anymore over her yelling and demeaning tone with me in the past. It now has to be in writing. This doesn’t happen in any other town.

I’m not going to stop inquiring about crime that they do not want to report or follow up on crimes. The public needs to know. I’m still waiting for a reply on the two sergeants that were put on paid administrative leave for failing a drug test. No response in five days.

To my sponsors: Yasmeen of Aces Bail Bonds, have my bail ready. Peter from BDK Law Group, you cover lawsuits for false arrests, right?

Here is a sample of a DAILY report I receive from Fairfield: