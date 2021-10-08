WELCOME TO CARE CONNECTION BY STRATFORD VNA

Mayor Laura Hoydick said sh was thrilled to join Director Elizabeth Stea and the great team at Care Connection by Stratford VNA to celebrate their opening this week!Care Connection by the Stratford VNA is a non-medical home care provider offering 24/7 home care solutions serving Fairfield and New Haven Counties. Their caregivers offer a range of services designed to help manage the challenges of day to day life so their clients can enjoy a more independent and better quality of life.Their mission is to provide high quality, affordable home care that allows our loved ones to lead dignified and independent lives in the comfort and safety of their own homes.They are located at 3060 Main Street.