BLUMENTHAL STATEMENT ON THE SAFE EVACUATION OF NEARLY 800 AMERICANS, AFGHAN ALLIES FROM AFGHANISTAN

#WASHINGTON, D.C.– U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the following statement after two planes chartered by Sayara International arrived safely at Al Udeid Air Force Base in Qatar from Mazer-e Sharif, Afghanistan.

Blumenthal has been involved in efforts to help Americans and Afghan allies leave Afghanistan over the last several weeks. Working with a coalition of volunteers, veterans, journalists, and advocates, Blumenthal and his office have provided critical assistance to help secure safe passage from Mazar-e Sharif for two planes carrying American citizens, Legal Permanent Residents, interpreters and other vulnerable Afghans, and their families.

“I am elated and relieved to announce that two planes chartered by Sayara International have safely arrived at Al Udeid Air Force Base in Qatar from Maser-e Sharif, Afghanistan with hundreds of brave, resilient Americans and Afghan allies onboard.”

“I am immensely grateful to our network of advocates and volunteers who made this possible through countless phone calls, text chains, and sleepless nights. Amid the delays, frustration, and fear, their steadfast devotion was an inspiration. I was proud to work alongside them. Our international partners – in particular, leaders in Qatar and Albania – provided significant support to our mission and I thank them for it. I also want to thank the State Department staff in Doha for their tireless advocacy on behalf of these passengers.”

“Although the nearly 800 men, women and children on these two planes have now managed to escape to freedom, there remain hundreds just like them throughout Afghanistan. My office is aware of dozens of American-Afghans who have yet to be evacuated. There are countless interpreters, journalists, development workers and civil rights advocates who are in severe danger because they sided and worked with U.S. troops, diplomats, and organizations. Many are in hiding – hunted by the Taliban. We have a moral and humanitarian obligation to protect and evacuate these friends and allies. Until the U.S. government honors their promise to evacuate Afghan partners, our work will continue.”

