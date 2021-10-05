Stratford Wins Federal Grant for Firefighter Training

#STRATFORD — Mayor Laura R. Hoydick recently announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded a $25,996 Assistance to Firefighters Grant for Stratford Fire Department firefighter training. The competitive AFG program awarded only 27 grants out of over 8,000 applications nationwide in the current AFG fiscal year.

“I am proud that our Fire Department is always finding ways to improve their service in protecting Stratford and our neighboring towns,” said Mayor Hoydick. “When I saw the training program that the department wanted to participate in I was pleased to authorize the grant application.”

Stratford Fire Chief Brian Lampart explained, “Stratford applied for the grant to enhance our Rescue Operations Training to help us further prepare for situations that put the people we serve and our firefighters at risk of severe injury, such as rescues on a steep embankment alongside I-95, beneath a bridge over the Housatonic River, or up high on a cell tower. This grant will help us continue to elevate our standards of service and readiness for our community and region. We are grateful for the support of Mayor Hoydick, FEMA and Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro as we pursued this AFG funding opportunity.”

