Bank Robber Arrested Within Minutes

#Bridgeprot CT– #Stratford CT–The Bridgeport Police Department arrested a bank robbery suspect with minutes on Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., officers rapidly responded to a panic alarm at the TD Bank branch at 4865 Main St. at the intersection with Old Town Rd.



With the help of bank employees and customers, officers were quickly able to broadcast a description of the suspect, the getaway car and the initial getaway route. Minutes later, Bridgeport Detectives located the car on I-95 northbound.



The getaway car was eventually stopped in Stratford without incident, and 59 year-old Richard Davila (photograph attached), with a last known address in Stratford, was taken into custody. The stolen money was located in the car.



Davila is a convicted felon with a history of robbery arrests in Bridgeport, Stratford, Shelton and Seymour dating back to 2005

Davila was charged with Robbery in the Second Degree. His bond was set at $75,000.