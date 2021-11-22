#Westport CT– On April 19, 2021, Isa Hills was arrested by Westport Police detectives for Obtaining a

Controlled Substance by Fraud. It was alleged that Mr. Hills and an accomplice called a local

pharmacy and requested that the pharmacist fill two prescriptions. Upon calling the prescribing

doctor to verify whether the prescriptions were valid it was discovered that the doctor did not

prescribe the medications in question. When Mr. Hills and another party arrived to pick-up the

medication they were placed under arrest.

At the time of this arrest, Mr. Hills’s cellular phone was seized so that further

investigation could be conducted. A search warrant was granted which allowed the detective to

examine the contents of Mr. Hill’s mobile device. During the examination of Mr. Hill’s cell

phone, evidence was reportedly obtained which indicated that he fraudulently obtained a

prescription at the same Westport pharmacy on February 16, 2021. Based on that evidence, a

warrant for Mr. Hill’s arrest was completed and signed by a Superior Court Judge.

On November 17, 2021, Mr. Hill was taken into custody by Westport detectives. Per the

warrant, he was charged with Obtaining Controlled Drugs By Fraud. He was also processed on

two outstanding warrants for Failure to Appear in the First Degree. Mr. Hill purportedly did not

show up for appearances he had in both the Stamford and Waterbury Superior Courts. He was

released on bonds totaling $77,500.00 and is scheduled to be arraigned in early December.

