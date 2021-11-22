The Stratford Library will present a series of free, holiday concerts on consecutive Sunday afternoons in December live in the Library Lovell Room. Seasonal favorites are on the menu for the series which will be held on Sundays, December 5, 12 and 19 at 2 pm. The concerts are free and open to the public.

The Bob Kolb Jazz Trio will kick-off the series on December 5. Saxophonist Bob Kolb, pianist Dave Childs and bassist Steve Roane have extensive professional musical backgrounds playing in the tri-state area with the Trio and other musicians. At the Library concert they will be playing several favorite holiday songs with their lyrical interpretations.

The series continues on December 12 with The New England Guitar Society. NEGS was established to create a nurturing environment for classical guitarists to meet, share ideas, perform, compose, teach and grow as musicians. The NEGS goal is to increase the public interest in classical guitar, to ultimately create future players and audiences. The Society was conceived in 2004 by guitarists James Baird, president and Cem Duruöz, artistic director.

The Connecticut Yuletide Carolers will conclude the concert series on December 19. Traditionally garbed Victorian Carolers will bring the bright sounds of the holiday season to this special Library event.

The concerts will all be performed live in the Library Lovell Room beginning at 2 pm.

Seating is limited and reservations are required by visiting: https://stratfordlibrary.libcal.com/event/7987272.

For further information call the Library: 203.385.4162.

