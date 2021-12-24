Bridgeport Youth Engagement Collaborative Announces 2022 Resource Expo

BRIDGEPORT, CT – The Bridgeport Youth Engagement Collaborative (BYEC), in partnership with Senator Marilyn Moore and Housatonic Community College, today announced the Bridgeport Youth Engagement Resource Expo, being held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Housatonic Community College. The inaugural event will provide an opportunity for nonprofits to recruit Bridgeport youth for their programs, specifically eight to 24 year-olds.



“I hope parents will seize this opportunity to learn about the myriad of programs available for our children, adolescents, and young adults in Bridgeport,” said Senator Marilyn Moore, who created the collaborative.“Federal and state funds awarded to nonprofits are most effective when all children have access to enrichment programs.”



“Housatonic is excited to partner with the Bridgeport Youth Engagement Collaborative to provide critical resources that can perhaps transform lives and shift the trajectory to a more meaningful future,” said Dr. Dwayne Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Housatonic Community College.



“At a time when COVID-19 has forced many of our youth into long-term isolation, it has never been more important to provide them with opportunities to connect them to community programs and resources available to them,” said Michael A. Jordan, founder of the Bernard Buddy Jordan Foundation and BYEC member. “This collaborative expo is a great opportunity for Bridgeport youth and the organizations with a passion to serve them to come together under one roof to network and grow together.”



Interested participants are encouraged to register online as soon as possible, as space is limited due to COVID-19. The expo will be divided into two sessions in order to accommodate for attendance. The event will follow CDC and State of Connecticut mask mandate guidelines and all attendees will be required to show proof of COVID019 vaccination before entry. The deadline to register is Friday, January 7, 2022.



Nonprofits can register here.

Parents, caretakers, or youth can register here.



Event Schedule:

9 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. – Registration & networking opportunity (nonprofits only)

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Expo for Parents and Youth (Session 1)

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Expo for Parents and Youth (Session 2)



The Bridgeport Youth Engagement Collaborative (BYEC) is committed to a holistic, threefold approach toward addressing the unmet needs of youth in Bridgeport, CT. By offering a network of programs focused on healing, empowering, and equipping our rising generations, BYEC aims to cultivate a young community characterized by loving service and ambitious achievement. Current membership of the collaborative, which launched in 2021, includes the Bernard “Buddy” Jordan Foundation, Color A Positive Thought, the Walter E. Luckett Jr. Foundation, Elevate Bridgeport, RYASAP, Bridgeport Caribe Youth Leaders, #100 Girls Leading Inc., and the Willie & Sandra McBride Foundation.



Questions? Please email event coordinator Natasha Noel at nnoel@mitann.com.

