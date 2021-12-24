Norwalk News: Weapons Charges

#Norwalk CT–On the morning of December 21, 2021, Investigators of the Norwalk Police Department

Special Services Division served Jaequann Gilbert, who was already in prison for

unrelated offenses, with an arrest warrant for charges related to gun possession.

On May 06, 2021 at approximately 11:00 PM, Norwalk Police Officer Wasilewski

attempted to stop a speeding vehicle in the area of Main Avenue. The vehicle took off at

a high rate of speed attempting to elude the officer, and after a short distance the vehicle

lost control and ended up driving onto a property on Ward Street. The operator exited

the vehicle and fled on foot. Canine Officer Van Rensburg responded to the scene with

his Patrol Service Dog, Raza, to track the suspect. This track led officers to the area of

Ward Street. On May 7, 2021 the Special Services Division assumed the investigation.

On the same day, a Ruger Security 9, a 9mm handgun, equipped with a laser and a high

capacity magazine, was located on Ward Street. With the use of numerous investigative

techniques involving forensic evidence, interviews, several search warrants, and six

months of rigorous work, the investigators gleaned that Jaequann Gilbert (DOB

04/14/1992) was the operator of the fleeing vehicle, and was in possession of the

handgun.

An arrest warrant application was submitted for Gilbert’s arrest. Once approved, Special

Services Investigators traveled to MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution where

Gilbert was being held for narcotics related offenses, in order to serve the warrant.

Arrested: JAEQUANN GILBERT, 30, 11 Bell Ct., East Hartford CT

Charges: Criminal Possession of a Pistol or Revovler, Illegal Possession of

Large Capacity Magazines, Interfere With an Officer and Engaging Police in a

Pursuit.

Bond: $250,000 Court set

