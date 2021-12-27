NUMEROUS BOATS VANDALIZED, SOUTH BENSON MARINA:

#Fairfield CT– The Fairfield Police Department is currently investigating several reports of boats being vandalized at the South Benson Marina in Fairfield, CT. Officers responded to the Marina on both 12/17/21 and 12/23/21 and found numerous boats spray painted with similar markings/tags. The boats were all marked with black paint and what appeared to be either the words Yeet/Yeex, Mot/Mox, Sano, and Reckr painted on them.

At this time, at least 8 boats and 2 trailers have been found to be vandalized.

Fairfield Police Detectives are seeking assistance from the public for information on the markings/tags (see attached images) and for information on the identity of those responsible.

Contact the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at (203) 254-4840. Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Fairfield PD mobile app or by texting the keyword FPDCT plus your message/tip to 847411 (Tip411). Tips can also be submitted online at fpdct.com/tips.