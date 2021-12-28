Fairfield News: Shell Station Robbed At Gunpoint

Police UPDATE: Fairfield Police are currently investigating an armed robbery which occurred at Fairfield Shell, 1139 Post Rd at approximately 7:43 PM. A male subject entered the store, held the clerk at gunpoint and demanded cash from the register. He fled the area prior to police arrival. No injuries were reported. As both an investigative and precautionary measure, Police, along with K9’s, are currently conducting a search of the area. At this time, we do not believe there is any further threat to the public. This is an active investigation, updates are pending.

2021-12-27@8:47pm–#Fairfield CT– The Shell Station at 1139 Post Road was just robbed at gunpoint by a black male with a full face black covering according to radio reports.