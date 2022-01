2022-01-02@11:22am– Exit 22 on I-95 has been closed by police due to the high demand and traffic back up for the distribution of Covid test kits and testing on Mill Plain Road.

Bridgeport is reporting heavy traffic at North End Library at 3455 Madison Avenue at their distribution area.

Trumbull Police also issued a traffic alert at Trumbull Center at Unity Park.

