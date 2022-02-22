Fairfield News: Theft From Cars Blotter

2/13- Vehicle entered while parked on street in front of house on Lalley Boulevard. Driver’s side window smashed, Center console and glove box rummaged through. $2,650 in cash taken from center console.

2/13 Another car in the same area of Lalley Boulevard had 2 windows smashed but nothing was taken.

2/13 Vehicles were entered and rummaged through, nothing taken on Pequot Avenue.

2/15 Vehicle entered on Sterling Street, nothing taken.

2/18 Front license plate taken from a car on Colonese Road.

