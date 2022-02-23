OnlyInBridgeport: 5 Days After Requested Info Is Finally Released

BRIDGEPORT-On Thursday February 17, 2022, at 1930hrs the Bridgeport Police were dispatched to the 500th block of West Avenue on a preliminary report of a Check the Welfare/Possible Robbery in progress. This was based upon a text-to-911 that was received by the Bridgeport ECC that indicated a party was being held at gunpoint. While on-scene at the door of the apartment Officers provided verbal commands for the occupants to come out. Three parties exited the apartment without incident. Two parties tried to elude police. One was injured from a fall; the other was detained on a roof area.

The incident was investigated by the Bridgeport Police Patrol division along with the Detective Bureau through interviews from all parties over the next few days to determine the exact cause of the incident. It has been determined the incident involved a dispute over money by known parties.

Raymond Lopez of Bridgeport was arrested on the following charges: 29-35(a) CARRYING PISTOL WO PERMIT, 53a-167a INTERFERE WITH OFFCR/RESISTING, 53a-217c CRIM POSSESS PISTOL/REVOLVER, 53a-61aa THREATENING 1ST DEG, 53a-63 RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 1ST DEG, and 53a-95 UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT 1ST DEG. Bond set at $50,000.

Also Arrested was Amanda Mayo of Norwich on the following outstanding warrant based on 51-164r(a) FLR TO RESPOND TO INFRACTION. Bond set at $1,000.

Reports by outside sources had indicated this incident was a standoff and involved parties shot, which was not the case for this incident