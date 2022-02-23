Mask Mandate in the City of Bridgeport to Be Discontinued

Mayor Ganim announced that city will lift the mask mandate in Bridgeport as of 12:01am, Wednesday February 23, 2022. The Executive Order, No. 4 was issued on August 10, 2021 and required all individuals in the City of Bridgeport to wear facial masks while indoors at any public places and/or in any business.

Mayor Ganim stated, “The COVID virus and the means of protection have stifled our community for two years now. During that time we took many precautionary measures, used good judgement and made adjustments – the masks helped especially when dealing with COVID variants and when we gathered around individuals that are vulnerable or children not eligible for the vaccine. I explained that we would review the data and make decisions best for our city. Based on the numbers in Bridgeport and the surrounding communities, we believe it is time to lift the mandate. I must add that this does not mean that the virus is over, and that vaccines remain our best line of defense as we cannot predict who will contract the virus or its severity. Our Health Department will continue to host free vaccination clinics every Friday.”

Free COVID-19 Vaccination clinics continue to be available:

DPH Communicable Disease Clinic at 752 East Main Street, every Friday

Full listing of sites at GetVaxBPT.com

Free COVID-19 Testing sites continue to be available seven days a week:

North Branch Library, 3455 Madison Avenue,

DPH Communicable Disease Clinic at 752 East Main Street.

Full listing of sites at GetTestedBPT.com

The City of Bridgeport will remain a “mask friendly” community. Adults, children, and visitors that choose to continue to wear a mask for their wellness and health protection are encouraged and welcome to do so. Individuals that feel sick should remember to stay home, and individuals that test positive for COVID are advised to follow appropriate quarantine guidelines. Information regarding COVID can be found at GetVaxBPT.com

