WESTPORT POLICE OFFICER PREVENTS SUICIDAL MALE FROM JUMPING OFF BRIDGE

#Westport, CT 2/23/2022) On this date at approximately 6:45 a.m., a Westport Police officer who was driving through Fairfield on his way to work in Westport encountered a suicidal male who was preparing to jump off the Redding Road overpass onto the Merritt Parkway below.

As Officer Brian Meraviglia was traveling over the bridge, he saw the male leaning over the side and it seemed clear that his intention was to jump. Officer Meraviglia got out of his car and started speaking with the individual who was obviously distraught. As the two were talking, Officer Meraviglia was able to get close to him. This enabled Officer Meraviglia to grab the person and move him away from the bridge. Once the party was in a safe location, Officer Meraviglia as well as a good Samaritan who was passing by worked to comfort the individual and provide emotional support.

Fairfield Police officers who are trained to aid those who are experiencing an emotion crisis as well as State Police troopers also responded to the scene. The male was transported to a local hospital for an evaluation.

Chief Foti Koskinas said he is extremely proud of Officer Meraviglia and noted that his quick actions likely prevented a tragic outcome. If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, please understand that there are people who want to help as well as available resources. For further information go to: https://portal.ct.gov/…/Finding-Services/Suicide-Resources.

