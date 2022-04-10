Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Auto Theft Task Force Joint Operation with Detective Bureau

Apr 10, 2022


#Bridgeport CT– On April 7th, 2022, members of the Auto Theft Task Force working in conjunction with the DB executed three search and seizure warrants in the city. Kimani Williams, Aka “KO” was the person of interest in an active shooting case that occurred in Bridgeport on March 31st, 2022. Task Force Offices attempted to stop a Kia that Williams was the passenger in on Salem Avenue. During the motor vehicle stop the operator identified as Antonio Robinson refused to stop and revered into a Bridgeport Police car causing damage. Task Force Officers now boxed the vehicle in and ordered both occupants out of the car. Both Williams and Robinson refused to follow the Officers orders. While removing both males, a loaded firearm fell from the waistline of Williams to the ground. Once both males were detained, two other loaded firearms were recovered from the open glove compartment of the Kia. Both males were arrested, found to be convicted felons and charged accordingly. All three firearms were loaded with ammunition, one of the firearms had an obliterated serial number. Both males were held on $500,000 pending arraignment.

