2022-05-06 #Bridgeport CT– I received a number of tips that Bridgeport Police Chief Garcia allegedly has Covid-19. I reached out to Scott Appleby who replied “We do not share any employees medical conditions or records”. I reached out to other sources who then confirmed that she is working from home without using sick days, a policy that ended two months ago. Now you know the rest of the story….

