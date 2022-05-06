On May 5. 2022, at approximately 1842 hours Detective T. Toth and Detective S. Mirtsopoulus were traveling east on Congress Street and stopped for a red light at Congress Street and Housatonic Avenue. Both detectives observed a group people riding stand-up electric scooters on the sidewalk. The group was traveling north on the sidewalk of Housatonic Avenue. The detectives observed the last scooter being operated by a female with a young child. The female and young child attempted to cross the intersection of Housatonic Avenue and Congress Street.

The female lost control of the scooter and crashed into a metal pole with a crosswalk button on the northeast sidewalk on Housatonic Avenue. The detectives contacted the Emergency Operations Center and patrol units, and American Medical Response were dispatched to the location. The juvenile sustained serious head trauma, and the female had minor injuries. Both parties were transported to Yale Bridgeport Hospital by American Medical Response.

The Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Team was contacted and arrived on scene. The scene was investigated, and photos were taken.

The accident was assigned to Officer Thomas Gallbronner of the Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Team.

