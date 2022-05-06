Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

May 6, 2022

On May 5. 2022, at approximately 1842 hours Detective T. Toth and Detective S. Mirtsopoulus were traveling east on Congress Street and stopped for a red light at Congress Street and Housatonic Avenue. Both detectives observed a group people riding stand-up electric scooters on the sidewalk. The group was traveling north on the sidewalk of Housatonic Avenue. The detectives observed the last scooter being operated by a female with a young child. The female and young child attempted to cross the intersection of Housatonic Avenue and Congress Street.

The female lost control of the scooter and crashed into a metal pole with a crosswalk button on the northeast sidewalk on Housatonic Avenue. The detectives contacted the Emergency Operations Center and patrol units, and American Medical Response were dispatched to the location. The juvenile sustained serious head trauma, and the female had minor injuries. Both parties were transported to Yale Bridgeport Hospital by American Medical Response.

The Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Team was contacted and arrived on scene. The scene was investigated, and photos were taken.

The accident was assigned to Officer Thomas Gallbronner of the Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Team.

This press release was made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Police Chief Has Covid-Not Taking Sick Days…

May 6, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport Stratford

MAYOR HOYDICK VOTES AGAINST SALE OF SIKORSKY AIRPORT TO CONNECTICUT AIRPORT AUTHORITY 

May 6, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport Food & Beverage

Crown Cafe Is DoingItLocal!

May 5, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Police Chief Has Covid-Not Taking Sick Days…

May 6, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford Uncategorized

Stratford News: Infant Falls From Shopping Cart

May 6, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Southport News: Auto Detailer Break In

May 6, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

May 6, 2022 Stephen Krauchick