Bridgeport News: Structure Fire

2022-05-11@3:04am– #Bridgeport CT– The Bridgeport ECC received a call regarding a fire on Maplewood Avenue. BFD units responded to a structure fire and upon arrival found a commercial business with a residential apartments above. First units reported heavy fire on the second floor. Two burn victim was transported to the hospital, as well as one other with smoke inhalation. A second alarm was called due to the need for additional staffing, The fire extended into the third floor. Fairfield Fire Dept assisted with coverage in the city. The fire was declared under control at 3:45. The fire is currently under investigation with the Fire Marshal’s Office and no injuries occurred to any firefighters.

