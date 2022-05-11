Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Structure Fire

May 11, 2022

2022-05-11@3:04am– #Bridgeport CT– The Bridgeport ECC received a call regarding a fire on Maplewood Avenue. BFD units responded to a structure fire and upon arrival found a commercial business with a residential apartments above. First units reported heavy fire on the second floor. Two burn victim was transported to the hospital, as well as one other with smoke inhalation. A second alarm was called due to the need for additional staffing, The fire extended into the third floor. Fairfield Fire Dept assisted with coverage in the city. The fire was declared under control at 3:45. The fire is currently under investigation with the Fire Marshal’s Office and no injuries occurred to any firefighters.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

