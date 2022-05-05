Crown Cafe Is DoingItLocal!

Look who’s DoingItLocal! Rich (left) and Craig (right) at Crown Cafe! They have been around for years and they will be sharing their specials with us throughout the week. Many of you know them as a great place to get breakfast or lunch (and you are correct!) but they also have a full deli with meats as well. Chops, steaks, ground meat and made to order Italian Sausage!!

They are located at 2200 Madison Avenue in Bridgeport.Visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/crowncafedmc/

