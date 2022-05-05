Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport Food & Beverage

Crown Cafe Is DoingItLocal!

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

May 5, 2022

Look who’s DoingItLocal! Rich (left) and Craig (right) at Crown Cafe! They have been around for years and they will be sharing their specials with us throughout the week. Many of you know them as a great place to get breakfast or lunch (and you are correct!) but they also have a full deli with meats as well. Chops, steaks, ground meat and made to order Italian Sausage!!
They are located at 2200 Madison Avenue in Bridgeport.Visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/crowncafedmc/

Crown Cafe
Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Garcia Market Shooting Likely Self Defense

May 3, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Fire In Black Rock

May 2, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Assault

May 1, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport Food & Beverage

Crown Cafe Is DoingItLocal!

May 5, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Derby News: High School Incident

May 5, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Bridgeport News: Task Force Officer Rammed

May 5, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Bridgeport News: Sexual Assault

May 5, 2022 Stephen Krauchick