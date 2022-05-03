Garcia Market Shooting Likely Self Defense

#Bridgeport CT– As Mayor Ganim’s office continues to keep the gag order in place at the police department I’ve had to rely on sources to tell you what has been happening. Today’s report is NOT CONFIRMED, but a number of sources and their reports all come to the same conclusion:

According to police reports “On April 28, 2022, at approximately 12:20 pm, Bridgeport Police responded to 239 Newfield Avenue on the report of a disturbance inside the Garcia Mini Market” (Bridgeport Police press release). Multiple sources told me that the owner of the market asked 35 year old Michael John Bernardo III to leave the store. He refused and a physical fight allegedly ensued. The younger Bernardo quickly gained the upper hand, the owner feared for his life, he reached for his gun, firing once, killing Bernardo. Sources said the owner did not intend to kill him. No charges have been filed and none are expected as it appears to be an act of self-defense.

Again, none of the information in this report has been confirmed other than the second paragraph, which was from a press release.