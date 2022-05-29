Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield News: DUI Evading Arrest Made

May 29, 2022

2022-05-27#Fairfield CT— Isabel Barahona, of North Haven was arrested and charged with C.G.S 14-236, Failure to Maintain Proper Lane, C.G.S.14-224b, Evading Responsibility, and C.G.S.14-227a, Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol and/or Drugs, after it was determined she was the operator of blue Hyundai Sonata which was involved in an evading motor vehicle collision on Prince Street and later located on Jennings Rd following a police investigation. While speaking to Barahona, police detected slurred speech, glossy eyes, and an odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from her person. She was placed under arrest and transported to headquarters for processing. Barahona is scheduled to appear before the Bridgeport Superior Court on 06/13/22.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

