THREE TEENS CHARGED WITH ROBBERY AND CARJACKING AT TRUMBULL MALL



#Trumbull CT– Three (3) Bridgeport teenagers were captured Thursday afternoon after robbing a local woman and stealing her car at the Westfield Trumbull Shopping Mall parking lot.



At about 2:45 p.m., a fifty-nine (59) year-old woman was loading her car in the mall parking lot when she was surrounded by three (3) young males who demanded her car keys. The woman was pushed from behind and her purse was snatched from her hands, along with her keys.



The juveniles entered her vehicle and sped off towards Main Street before police arrived. The victim was able to provide police with descriptions of the fleeing suspects and her vehicle, which was then provided to all other area police departments who assisted in the search.



A short time later, the vehicle was spotted in Danbury, but sped off when the suspects spotted officers approaching nearby. Police throughout the area continued the search, broadcasting information on the vehicle’s description and direction of travel. Monroe Police then observed the stolen car traveling southbound on Main Street (Route 25) and followed it through heavy traffic back into Trumbull, where other officers were posted.



The fleeing vehicle attempted to elude officers who were positioned at the intersection of Monroe Turnpike (Route 111) and sped across the road, traveling southbound in thenorthbound lane of the divided highway for a short distance. The teen driver lost control and the vehicle careened off the road, striking a signpost. The three suspects attempted to escape on foot but were quickly apprehended by officers from Trumbull Police, Monroe Police, and the Bridgeport Auto Theft Task Force.

As a result of this crime spree, one fifteen (15) year-old and two sixteen (16) year-old juveniles were arrested and charged with Larceny 1st degree, Robbery 3rd degree, Robbery by Carjacking, Breach of Peace and Interfering with an Officer.



One of the sixteen (16) year-old suspects was additionally charged with Reckless Driving and Operating a Motor Vehicle without a License. All three (3) juveniles were eventually released to the custody of their guardians on a Promise to Appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court.

