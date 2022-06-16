Bridgeport News: Scooter Crash

2022-06-15@5:47pm–#Bridgeport CT– First responders were originally dispatched to Berkshire and Kossuth Street for a pedestrian struck. EMS reported on the radio they had two people involved in a scooter crash and one person had traumatic injuries. I found the scooter and parts at Stillman and Kossuth Street. Witnesses said they saw a red pick up truck speeding up and down Kossuth Street when the collision occurred. The striking vehicle fled the scene. Police believed they located the vehicle on Washington Terrace. Family members are saying on social media that the person in critical condition is fighting for his life.

