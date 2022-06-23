Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Homicide Arrest

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jun 22, 2022

2022-06-22 #Bridgpeport CT– This evening, Amheir Noel (DOB: 7/15/02 of P.T. Barnum Housing Complex, building #6, apt #208) was arrested for fatally shooting Kyle Dear in the P.T. Barnum Housing Complex on June 13th. Noel had been arrested by our gang task force earlier today on unrelated charges in the town of Milford. During a post-arrest interview, Noel admitted to shooting Dear. The murder was said to be in response to Dear’s friends robbing and pistol-whipping Noel.
Noel is charged with Murder and Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit. He is being held on a $2,500,000 bond and will be arraigned in court tomorrow.
This was outstanding work by the lead investigator, Detective Thomas Harper, and all the detectives that worked on the case. A particular thanks to Lieutenants Amato and Andrews and everyone in the gang unit for their assistance.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Not Requiring College Degree For New Chief

Jun 21, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Force Now At 299 Of A Force of 425

Jun 20, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Crash Closes Fairfield Avenue

Jun 19, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Homicide Arrest

Jun 22, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Asian Longhorned Ticks Identified In Fairfield Beach Area

Jun 22, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Not Requiring College Degree For New Chief

Jun 21, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Trumbull

Hazmat in Trumbull

Jun 21, 2022 Stephen Krauchick