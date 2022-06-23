Bridgeport News: Homicide Arrest

2022-06-22 #Bridgpeport CT– This evening, Amheir Noel (DOB: 7/15/02 of P.T. Barnum Housing Complex, building #6, apt #208) was arrested for fatally shooting Kyle Dear in the P.T. Barnum Housing Complex on June 13th. Noel had been arrested by our gang task force earlier today on unrelated charges in the town of Milford. During a post-arrest interview, Noel admitted to shooting Dear. The murder was said to be in response to Dear’s friends robbing and pistol-whipping Noel.

Noel is charged with Murder and Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit. He is being held on a $2,500,000 bond and will be arraigned in court tomorrow.

This was outstanding work by the lead investigator, Detective Thomas Harper, and all the detectives that worked on the case. A particular thanks to Lieutenants Amato and Andrews and everyone in the gang unit for their assistance.

