Bridgeport Police Not Requiring College Degree For New Chief



Davon Polite, president of the Bridgeport Guardians INC said in a press release:

“We teach our kids that by continuing education you will have greater opportunities in life. The Bridgeport Guardians are appalled by the recent statements of not requiring a college degree for Police Chief Candidates.

Most Police departments across the nation mandate requirements at the very least a Police Chief Candidate to have a Bachelor’s degree and prefer a Masters or doctorate..

This is the most prestigious title candidates can apply for and its suppose to be a competitive process highlighting the qualifications of each candidate therefore selecting the most qualified.

Bridgeport is always behind on the curve in every process, we need to do better not only for the Police Department but for the great Citizens of Bridgeport that we've taken an oath to serve and protect".

