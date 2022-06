#Bridgeport CT–Officer Omar Jiminez retired last week after 14 years of service. This brings the police force down to 299 officers from a full force of 425 officer. There are only 12 officers expected to graduate from the academy soon. Additional officers will be retiring as well as more officers going to Hamden in the next few days. Officer Omar Jiminez has been operating the Urban Taqo food truck and going full time with it along with his son.

