2022-06-08@12:21am–#Fairfield CT– State police said on the radio they were allegedly attempting to pull over a BMW but that the car did not stop and they did not pursue it. The car apparently got off exit 24 and continued off the ramp and crashed between two gas pumps at the Cumberland Farms on Kings Highway East.. The car hit the cement semi-circle that appeared to have guided the car between the pumps. The driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

