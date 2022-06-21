Senator Wants Rocker Recall

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) will call for an immediate recall of the Fisher Price Infant-to-Toddler Rocker and Newborn-to-Infant Rocker, as well as the Kids2 Bright Starts Rocker, which have reportedly caused 14 infant deaths from 2009 to 2021.

Last week, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a product warning about Fisher Price’s Infant-to-Toddler Rocker and Newborn-to-Infant Rocker and the Kids2 Bright Start rocker. These rockers come with reclined seats that can put an infant at risk of suffocation and violate guidelines set by the American Academy of Pediatrics. The 14 deaths linked to these rockers were not disclosed for over a decade, raising particular concerns about the safety of these products and the public transparency at Fisher Price.

Senator Blumenthal is calling for a swift recall of the rockers, as well as a repeal of Section 6(b) in the Consumer Protection Safety Act, which keeps consumers in the dark and prevents critical information from being shared with the public that could impact the health and safety of their families. Currently, the CPSC must go through extensive negotiations with manufacturers before issuing product warnings or recalls. The Blumenthal-led Sunshine in Product Safety Act would repeal this provision, allowing CPSC to act quickly and efficiently in sharing information about potentially dangerous products.

