Easton as “Christmas Tree Capital of Connecticut”

Senator Tony Hwang on Dec. 7 joined state and local officials to recognize Easton’s thriving farming and agricultural heritage by declaring the town the “Christmas Tree Capital of Connecticut.”

“It is a privilege to honor Easton farmers for their year-round work in growing our special and cherished trees every Christmas season,” Sen. Hwang said. “I want to recognize sustainability advocate Lori Cochran-Dougall, who serves as Executive Director of the Westport Farmers Market, for all that she does on behalf of farmers in Easton and our greater community. Lori helped spearhead the effort to officially recognize Easton as the Christmas Tree Capital of Connecticut.”

“We need the legislative support in this capacity, supporting our farms through grants and public awareness as well as actually putting marketing dollars behind agriculture,” said Cochran-Dougall. “It is incredibly important.”

Brittany and Jacob Conover, co-owners of Shaggy Coos Farm, noted the importance of state legislators “leading by example and showing people you can be a patron of your local farms throughout the year. We appreciate receiving this recognition.”

Attached photo, left to right:

Jean Stetz-Puchalski of the Easton Garden Club, Westport Farmers Market Exec. Director Lori Cochran-Dougall, Sen. Tony Hwang, and Shaggy Coos Farm co-owner Brittany Conover display the official state citation declaring Easton the “Christmas Tree Capital of Connecticut.