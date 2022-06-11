Shots Fired – Barricaded Subject / 600 block of William Street

#Bridgeport News: On June 9, 2022, at approximately 10:30 AM, the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center (EOC) received a call of shots fired within the 600 block of William Street. Early information indicated a female subject shot a firearm from the third floor window of a multifamily home within the 600 block of William Street. Uniformed Patrol Officers arrived, identified the multifamily home on William Street, and began to evacuate innocent citizens residing in the area. Patrol Officers set up a perimeter and initiated a Bridgeport Police Emergency Services Unit (ESU) response. Patrol Supervisors established communication with the subject as trained police crisis negotiators began arriving on the scene to assist. Negotiators determined there were still innocent citizens that remained inside the dwelling. Bridgeport Police ESU Operators made entry into the 1st floor of the multifamily home in order to protect life. ESU quickly located three innocent citizens inside the home (all appeared to be uninjured). Within a few minutes of that initial breach, ESU Operators were able to place the subject in custody without further incident. The subject, identified as 21-year-old Nilah Bowie of Bridgeport CT, had been hiding in the basement.Nilah Bowie was transported to an area hospital via ambulance and treated for superficial lacerations sustained prior to police contact. The multifamily home was sweptby the Emergency Services Unit for any possible victims and/or additional dangerous subjects. None were found. Medics also checked the well-being of the 1st floor tenants. Bowie was treated at the hospital and released. She was then transported to the Bridgeport Police Department and charged with Risk of Injury to a Minor, Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, and Interfering with a Police Officer. Bond is set at $100,000 and Bowie is scheduled to appear in court on June 10, 2022.Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is requested to contact Bridgeport Police Detective Angel Llanos at 203 581-5238 or call the BPD tips line at 203 576-TIPS

