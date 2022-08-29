Ansonia News: Abduction Arrest

#Ansonia CT– On August 27, 2022, at about 5:15 P.M. the Ansonia Police Department received a complaint of an abduction of a female and her sixth-month-old daughter on High Street. The first officers on the scene met the complaint who reported her sister, Galylea Perez, age 22, and Galylea’s six-month-old daughter Eliana Perez was forced into a car by Joshua Lopez, age 23, the father of Eliana. Joshua was driving a four-door silver Honda Accord with Massachusetts registration 2NCT89. The complainant reported Joshua implied he had a gun but no weapon was displayed. There was current domestic violence no-contact court order out of New York City against Joshua involving Galylea. The vehicle description as well as photos of the car and the parties involved were sent out to the surrounding towns and throughout the state. At about 7:00 P.M. the Shelton Police Department contacted Ansonia reporting they had Joshua in custody. Galylea and Eliana were not on the scene but had been picked up by another relative, they were both safe and unharmed. There was no weapon found on Joshua or in his car at the time of his arrest.



Joshua Lopez was charged with Violation of a Protective Order and Breach of Peace Second Degree, he was held on a $100,000.00 bond to be arraigned at Derby Superior Court on August 29, 2022.



The investigation into the reported abduction is ongoing.

The Ansonia Police Department strongly urges anyone who may be in a relationship where domestic violence is occurring to contact their local authorities. Help is available 24 hours a day 7 days a week. In the Valley, The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services can be reached by phone at 203-736-9944, 203-789-8104 or 1-888-774-2900 or through the internet at https://bhcare.org/page/22595-The-Umbrella-Center-for-Domestic-Violence-Services- . Statewide domestic violence assistance can be found at www.CTSafeConnect.org or call/text (888)774-2900.

