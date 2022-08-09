Bridgeport News: Apartment Building Fire

Video Report-

2022-08-08@9:12pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic– Firefighters were called for smoke on the third floor at 1430 Fairfield Avenue. When firefighters first arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the 3rd floor. Within minutes they reported a working fire with heavy fire showing from the left side of the building. Firefighters made sure everyone made it out of the building and began battling the fire. Within 45 minutes they had the bulk of the fire knocked down. I saw one firefighter being checked out by EMS for heat fatigue. Bridgeport Firefighters have been working without a contract for TWO YEARS now. Come on Joe, you can do better !!

