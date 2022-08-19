Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Seaside Water Rescue

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 19, 2022

2022-08-18@ 7:57pm–#Bridgeport CT–Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call regarding a preliminary report of a person in the water near the Seaside Park Bathhouse possibly drowning and screaming for help. Bridgeport Fire & Police Marine Units along with AMR and other BFD and BPD units were dispatched. Sergeant Neary And Officer Goncalves arrived on-scene first.  Sergeant Neary was assigned as the Parks Supervisor indicated a man had ran into the Long Island Sound to retrieve his dog.  The water was deep and the man began to call for help. 

Sergeant Neary left his gear on the beach and entered the water wading to the man in jeopardy.  Officer Goncalves remained on the beach to direct the BFD personnel where Sergeant Neary was saving the male. With the assistance of the BFD, the male party and the dog were rescued.

This male would have drowned if not for Sergeant Neary’s heroic action and the direction and command of Officer Goncalves and the immediate support Bridgeport Fire Department. 

