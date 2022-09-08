Ansonia News: Homicde Arrest

Ansonia News: Homicide Arrest, 2022, the Ansonia Police Department arrested Andrew Spino, age 34, for his involvement in the 2011 homicide of Isaia Hernandez in the parking lot of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue in Ansonia. Spino was extradited from Hawaii, where he was in jail on unrelated charges, back to Connecticut with the assistance of the United States Marshal Service. Spino’s arrest is the third arrest in the case, Elijah Stanford and Luis Marquez were both arrested in March and May of 2021. This is expected to be the last arrest in the investigation#Ansonia CT–On September 7, 2022, the Ansonia Police Department arrested Andrew Spino, age 34, for his involvement in the 2011 homicide of Isaia Hernandez in the parking lot of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue in Ansonia. Spino was extradited from Hawaii, where he was in jail on unrelated charges, back to Connecticut with the assistance of the United States Marshal Service. Spino’s arrest is the third arrest in the case, Elijah Stanford and Luis Marquez were both arrested in March and May of 2021. This is expected to be the last arrest in the investigation#ansonia.



Andrew Spino was charged with Felony Murder, Robbery First Degree and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery First Degree. Spino was held on a $500,000.00 bond and will be arraigned at Derby Superior Court on September 8, 2022.





2021 PRESS RELEASE FOR STANFORD MARQUEZ ARRESTS



On Tuesday May 4, 2021, the Ansonia Police Department with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and Waterbury Police Department took Luis Marquez into custody in Waterbury for the March 16, 2011 homicide of Isaia Hernandez at the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue in Ansonia. This was the second arrest in the homicide investigation; on March 11, 2021, Elijah Stanford was arrested for his involvement in the homicide. The Ansonia Police Department has a third arrest warrant in this homicide investigation, the suspect is currently incarcerated and will be arrested at a later date.



Luis Marquez, age 29, of Naugatuck was charged with Felony Murder, Robbery First Degree and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery First Degree. Marquez was held on a $500,000.00 bond and will be arraigned at Milford Superior Court on May 4, 2021.



Elijah Stanford, age 29, of Willimantic was charged with Felony Murder, Robbery First Degree and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery First Degree. Stanford was arraigned at Milford Superior Court, released on a $500,000.00 bond and his next court date is May 25, 2021 at Milford Superior Court.



The investigation into the homicide of Isaia Hernandez began on March 16, 2011 at 6:10 P.M. when the Ansonia Police Department received a complaint of a person shot in front of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue. Isaia Hernandez was found in the parking lot of Xtra Mart by the gas pumps, he was shot multiple times, and he was transported to the hospital where he died from the gunshots. The investigation led by Detective Stephen Adcox, determined that Hernandez was inside his car in the Xtra Mart lot with Luis Marquez and Elijah Stanford when Marquez and Stanford robbed and shot Hernandez. Hernandez, Marquez and Stanford all exited the car with Hernandez collapsing in the parking lot while Marquez and Stanford ran down Church Street. Through the persistence of Detective Adcox and his continued investigation, three arrest warrants were obtained for all the suspects involved in the homicide.

