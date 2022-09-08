Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Valley

Ansonia News: Homicde Arrest

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 8, 2022

Ansonia News: Homicide Arrest, 2022, the Ansonia Police Department arrested Andrew Spino, age 34, for his involvement in the 2011 homicide of Isaia Hernandez in the parking lot of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue in Ansonia. Spino was extradited from Hawaii, where he was in jail on unrelated charges, back to Connecticut with the assistance of the United States Marshal Service. Spino’s arrest is the third arrest in the case, Elijah Stanford and Luis Marquez were both arrested in March and May of 2021. This is expected to be the last arrest in the investigation#Ansonia CT–On September 7, 2022, the Ansonia Police Department arrested Andrew Spino, age 34, for his involvement in the 2011 homicide of Isaia Hernandez in the parking lot of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue in Ansonia. Spino was extradited from Hawaii, where he was in jail on unrelated charges, back to Connecticut with the assistance of the United States Marshal Service. Spino’s arrest is the third arrest in the case, Elijah Stanford and Luis Marquez were both arrested in March and May of 2021. This is expected to be the last arrest in the investigation#ansonia.

Andrew Spino was charged with Felony Murder, Robbery First Degree and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery First Degree. Spino was held on a $500,000.00 bond and will be arraigned at Derby Superior Court on September 8, 2022.


2021 PRESS RELEASE FOR STANFORD MARQUEZ ARRESTS

On Tuesday May 4, 2021, the Ansonia Police Department with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and Waterbury Police Department took Luis Marquez into custody in Waterbury for the March 16, 2011 homicide of Isaia Hernandez at the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue in Ansonia. This was the second arrest in the homicide investigation; on March 11, 2021, Elijah Stanford was arrested for his involvement in the homicide. The Ansonia Police Department has a third arrest warrant in this homicide investigation, the suspect is currently incarcerated and will be arrested at a later date.

Luis Marquez, age 29, of Naugatuck was charged with Felony Murder, Robbery First Degree and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery First Degree. Marquez was held on a $500,000.00 bond and will be arraigned at Milford Superior Court on May 4, 2021.

Elijah Stanford, age 29, of Willimantic was charged with Felony Murder, Robbery First Degree and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery First Degree. Stanford was arraigned at Milford Superior Court, released on a $500,000.00 bond and his next court date is May 25, 2021 at Milford Superior Court.

The investigation into the homicide of Isaia Hernandez began on March 16, 2011 at 6:10 P.M. when the Ansonia Police Department received a complaint of a person shot in front of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue. Isaia Hernandez was found in the parking lot of Xtra Mart by the gas pumps, he was shot multiple times, and he was transported to the hospital where he died from the gunshots. The investigation led by Detective Stephen Adcox, determined that Hernandez was inside his car in the Xtra Mart lot with Luis Marquez and Elijah Stanford when Marquez and Stanford robbed and shot Hernandez. Hernandez, Marquez and Stanford all exited the car with Hernandez collapsing in the parking lot while Marquez and Stanford ran down Church Street. Through the persistence of Detective Adcox and his continued investigation, three arrest warrants were obtained for all the suspects involved in the homicide.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Valley

Route 8 Crash

Sep 6, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Shelton News: Customer Won’t Pay Because Gift Card Reader Not Working

Sep 3, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Route 8 Brush Fires

Aug 31, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Fairfield

Fairfield News; Bridal Party Fight

Sep 8, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT: FLAGS LOWERED TO HALF-STAFF IN HONOR OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II

Sep 8, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
State News

CONNECTICUT OFFICE OF EARLY CHILDHOOD’S CARE 4 KIDS PARENT PORTAL NAMED FINALIST FOR NATIONAL INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AWARD

Sep 8, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Ansonia News: Homicde Arrest

Sep 8, 2022 Stephen Krauchick