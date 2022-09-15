Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG SEEKS ANSWERS FROM M&T BANK REGARDING CONNECTICUT JOB COMMITMENTS, CUSTOMER SERVICE

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 15, 2022

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong issued a letter to M&T Bank expressing concern and seeking information regarding numerous complaints from consumers and employees following the conversion from People’s United Bank.

In his letter, Attorney General Tong seeks information regarding commitments made by M&T Bank to its Connecticut workforce, as well as identification of a high-level representative to expedite complaints filed with the Office of the Attorney General.

“I share your customers’ outrage at the serious lack of preparation for this conversion. M&T’s poor planning cost Connecticut customers timely access to their banking records, their bill pay systems, and their money. Connecticut customers wasted hours of time on hold and in branches trying to sort out problems that should have been addressed prior to the conversion. Should Connecticut consumers continue to experience extended gaps in customer service, my office will not hesitate to use the full extent of our authority to protect families and businesses,” Attorney General Tong states in the letter.

In response to a letter from Attorney General Tong, M&T Bank in August 2021 made a series of commitments to Connecticut jobs and to Bridgeport as its New England regional headquarters. In his letter today to M&T, Attorney General Tong sought detailed employment information to determine the extent to which M&T is now honoring those promises.

“At that time, I noted that this was an important step forward after a series of mixed messages and confusion. While I appreciated those commitments, I also noted at that time that I would be watching closely to ensure that your actions matched your written commitments to local jobs and Connecticut communities,” said Attorney General Tong in his letter.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

