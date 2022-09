2022-09-26@10:29pm–#Bridgeport CT– A number of viewers called to report a LOT of shots fired rapidly at PT Barnum AGAIN tonight. Earlier today there were shots fired. At 11:20pm EMS was dispatched to check the welfare of a child as stray bullets were shot into their room at 217 Anthony Street. It does not sound like the child was injured.

