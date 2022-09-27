Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

State News

Home Heating Assitance Urged

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 27, 2022

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and the governors of Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont today sent the following letter to Congressional leaders thanking them for their longstanding support of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and expressing their support for President Joe Biden’s request for an emergency supplemental aid package that will provide additional federal funding for home heating assistance this winter:

 September 26, 2022 Dear Chairwoman DeLauro, Ranking Member Granger, Chairman Leahy, and Vice Chairman Shelby: As Congress prepares a continuing resolution (CR) for the start of the 2023 fiscal year, we write to thank you for Congress’s commitment to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and to urge you to include emergency supplemental funding of the program on top of the annual appropriation to address increasing home energy bills that likely will be exacerbated this winter as a result of volatile global energy markets. We note that President Biden has requested $500 million in emergency funds and we ask that the committee allocate at least that amount in the forthcoming CR. The LIHEAP program is vitally important to our states. In New England and across the nation, LIHEAP assistance is targeted to households with the lowest income and highest energy burden. The majority of LIHEAP recipients have incomes far below our respective state eligibility criteria. These low-income households, particularly low-income senior households, spend a disproportionate amount of their income on home energy, often three times more than the median energy burden. Keeping warm and safe is particularly challenging for low-income households in New England, which has some of the country’s oldest homes and a particularly cold winter climate. More than any other region of the country, New England households are dependent upon expensive delivered fuels. For many low-income households, there are few and limited near-term options and while we are all working diligently on assisting these families with energy efficiency programs for the longer term, the immediate needs this winter are likely to be acute. New England governors deeply appreciate your longstanding support of LIHEAP, and we recognize the difficult fiscal decisions confronting Congress this year.  However, with the dramatic rise in energy prices and the additional increase anticipated this winter, we ask that you supplement the annual appropriation to mitigate the effect on our vulnerable populations.

This press release was made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG LEADS CALL TO FCC TO EXPAND ANTI-ROBOCALL PROTECTIONS

Sep 26, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
State News

SENATOR DEMANDS M&T BANK COMPENSATE CUSTOMERS AFFECTED BY CONVERSION FAILURES

Sep 23, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
State News

Stamford Bomb Squad

Sep 23, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

State News

Home Heating Assitance Urged

Sep 27, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Minor School Bus Accident

Sep 27, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Westport News: Teen Falls Through Attic, Stuck In Ceiling

Sep 27, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Car-Motorcycle Collide

Sep 27, 2022 Stephen Krauchick