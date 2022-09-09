Pediatric & Adult Covid-19 vaccine Clinics Available in 25 Bridgeport Public Schools

Bridgeport, CT – State of Connecticut Department of Public Health along with Griffin Health will be partnering for the month of September with the City of Bridgeport Department of Health & Social Services, Lighthouse Program, and Board of Education to offer pediatric and adult COVID-19 vaccines to the public, free of charge. Every day clinics will run from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm at different schools. Each vaccination clinic will offer the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for applicable ages starting at 6 months old.