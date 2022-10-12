Bridgeport News: Carjacking

2022-10-12@5:30PMish– A report of a car taken at gunpoint at Karen Court/Yaermich Drive area. Taken was a black 2009 Chevrolet Malibu by a black male wearing all black including a ski mask with white stripes.

If this didn’t come over to the other police stations this would be hidden from the citizens. Scott Appleby promised that all calls of significance would be posted on the Bridgeport Police Twitter page. They haven’t had a post since September 16.

