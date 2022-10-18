Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Electrical Car Fire After Crash

Oct 18, 2022

2022-10-18 @3:00PMish–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire–Firefighters fought a stubborn electrical car fire at Gurdon and Summit Street.  A witness told me the electrical car was rear-ended, possibly due to sun glare which was apparent in the video.  The car then veered onto Gurdon Street where it hit a school bus waiting at the stop sign.Bridgeport FD posted on their Facebook page:  Bridgeport, CT Fire Department responds to three car MVA with one vehicle on fire🔥 today at 15:10 hrs. One person transported to ER by AMR.

