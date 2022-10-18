Bridgeport News: SHU Burglary Arrest

#Bridgeport CT– Over the past several months, the Bridgeport North End homes, specifically Sacred Heart University off-campus rental properties, were plagued with a rash of residential burglaries. Officers identified Holness, Rajiv as the suspect using video footage obtained at the scenes. Holness later confessed to committing the burglaries when interviewed.

On October 17, 2022, Rajiv Holness was taken into custody by the Bridgeport Police Department Robbery/Burglary Unit and served with felony and misdemeanor burglary warrants. Holness was charged with one count of Burglary in the First Degree, six counts of Burglary in the Third Degree, and seven counts of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree.

His bonds total $150,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on October 18, 2022.