Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: SHU Burglary Arrest

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 17, 2022

#Bridgeport CT– Over the past several months, the Bridgeport North End homes, specifically Sacred Heart University off-campus rental properties, were plagued with a rash of residential burglaries. Officers identified Holness, Rajiv as the suspect using video footage obtained at the scenes. Holness later confessed to committing the burglaries when interviewed.

On October 17, 2022, Rajiv Holness was taken into custody by the Bridgeport Police Department Robbery/Burglary Unit and served with felony and misdemeanor burglary warrants. Holness was charged with one count of Burglary in the First Degree, six counts of Burglary in the Third Degree, and seven counts of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree.

His bonds total $150,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on October 18, 2022.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

I-95 Crash

Oct 16, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Crash

Oct 15, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Crash!

Oct 14, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Fairfield

Fairfield News: Possible Break-In

Oct 17, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: SHU Burglary Arrest

Oct 17, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Seymour News: Missing Person

Oct 17, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Local News

Orange News: Burning Lawn

Oct 17, 2022 Stephen Krauchick