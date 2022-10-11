Bridgeport Police Need Your Help

The Bridgeport Police Department is attempting to identify and locate the gray Infinity Q70 sedan seen in the attached photographs. It was used in the abduction and robbery of a North End businessman at gunpoint on September 26th, 2022.

The Infinity had significant damage to the rear bumper and driver’s side rear quarter panel. The passenger’s side front window and the front windshield were struck by a single round of gunfire during the incident (as shown in the attached photograph.)

The suspects were described as four black males with silver firearms. The 27-year-old male victim was eventually found on the West Side. He was pistol-whipped and suffered a head injury.

Anyone with information on the Infinity Q70, or the suspects, is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Robbery/Burglary Unit at (203) 581-5293, or (475) 422-3451. All tips will be kept confidential.