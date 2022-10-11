Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Need Your Help

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 11, 2022

The Bridgeport Police Department is attempting to identify and locate the gray Infinity Q70 sedan seen in the attached photographs. It was used in the abduction and robbery of a North End businessman at gunpoint on September 26th, 2022.

The Infinity had significant damage to the rear bumper and driver’s side rear quarter panel. The passenger’s side front window and the front windshield were struck by a single round of gunfire during the incident (as shown in the attached photograph.) 

The suspects were described as four black males with silver firearms. The 27-year-old male victim was eventually found on the West Side. He was pistol-whipped and suffered a head injury.

Anyone with information on the Infinity Q70, or the suspects, is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Robbery/Burglary Unit at (203) 581-5293, or (475) 422-3451. All tips will be kept confidential.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

