Westport

Department of Public Works Announces Paving Program Underway

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 3, 2022
Westport, CT – The Public Works Department announced that the Town’s Fall Paving Program has started. The program will continue through the end of September until mid-October, weather permitting. The following Town roadways will be paved, though not necessarily in this order:

Hunt Club LaneTiffany Lane
Imperial AvenueBroad Street
Jesup RoadMain Street
Taylor PlaceNorthfield Drive
Bay StreetBrooklawn Drive
Marion RoadMeadow View Drive
Hillyfield LaneCypress Pond Road
Oakwood LaneBarbara Place
Charcoal LaneBowling Lane
Charcoal Hill CommonAvery Place
Old RoadBroad Street

Drivers and pedestrians residents are urged to use caution around work sites and allow extra driving time.

Questions regarding the project can be referred to the Public Works Office at (203) 341-1120.

