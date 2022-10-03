Department of Public Works Announces Paving Program Underway

Westport, CT – The Public Works Department announced that the Town’s Fall Paving Program has started. The program will continue through the end of September until mid-October, weather permitting. The following Town roadways will be paved, though not necessarily in this order:

Hunt Club Lane Tiffany Lane Imperial Avenue Broad Street Jesup Road Main Street Taylor Place Northfield Drive Bay Street Brooklawn Drive Marion Road Meadow View Drive Hillyfield Lane Cypress Pond Road Oakwood Lane Barbara Place Charcoal Lane Bowling Lane Charcoal Hill Common Avery Place Old Road Broad Street

Drivers and pedestrians residents are urged to use caution around work sites and allow extra driving time.

Questions regarding the project can be referred to the Public Works Office at (203) 341-1120.

